HANNAWA FALLS – Private services for 53 year old Angela M. Shimmel, a resident of 15 Maple Street, Norwood and formerly of Potsdam and Hannawa Falls, were held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Graveside services in the Evergreen Cemetery, Canton, in the springtime, will be announced. Angela passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 14, 2020 at her home. Angela is survived by her parents, Gordon and Phyllis Shimmel, Hannawa Falls; a sister, Kristen and Mike of MA as well as her beloved nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family with NYSARC and SUNMOUNT.
Born in Ogdensburg, NY on August 17, 1966, Angela enjoyed listening to music, watching the NY Rangers and loved going to the Clarkson Golden Knights games and listening to the Pep Band. The family wishes Angela to be remembered with the following words…. When tomorrow starts without her, we’ll try to understand that an angel came and called her name and took her by the hand. When tomorrow starts without her, we are not far apart, for every time we think of her, she’s right here in our hearts. Memorial donations in Angela’s memory can be made to the Potsdam Rescue Squad. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Angela M. Shimmel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.