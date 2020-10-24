Angeline M. Marra, 93, Palmer St, Watertown, passed away on Thursday, October 22 at Samaritan Keep Home where she was a resident.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Inc., 404 Sherman St, Watertown, NY.
Angeline was born on September 28, 1927 to the late John Sr. and Sara Messina Dorrigo, one of ten children.
She married Anthony P. Marra on September 27, 1948. Mr. Marra was the son of the late Phillip and Frances Yaria Marra. Mr. Marra served in the US Army during WWII and was employed as a welder for Conrail until his death on February 4, 1981.
Angeline was formerly employed by Dalton’s Catholic Shop for many years until her retirement.
She is survived by six children, Frances Mosher and her late husband Mason Mosher, Annmarie (Andrew) Iannetta, David (Susan) Marra, Paul (Carolyn) Marra, Phillip (Fiancée, Carolann Agosh) Marra, Christine (Frederick) Marra, 12 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Laura Felice, Lucy Priolo, 3 brothers, Rocco, Michael, and Joseph.
Four brothers, John, Frank, Peter, and Dominic predeceased her.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, October 27, 4-8 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown.
A prayer service will be at 9:00 a.m., Wednesday October 28 at Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown.
A funeral mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at St. Anthony’s Church with Fr. J. Michael Demo presiding. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
