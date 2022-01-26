Angie (Angelina) Palazzoli, North Utica, NY- loved her family, friends and everyone she met.
Angie was born in Watertown, NY, in November 1920, the second of 12 children of Catherine Misercola Pacific Diana, and Angelo Pacific. Along with her 9 surviving siblings, she was raised in Watertown, NY, residing on Glen St., attended local schools and graduated from the Watertown Senior High School.
Angie’s Celebration of life will be held at 12 Noon on Friday Jan 28, 2022, at St. Mary of Mt Carmel/Blessed Sacrament Church where a mass of Christian burial will be celebrated by the Rev.James Cesta, Pastor. Friends may call Friday morning at the John L Matt Funeral home, 3309 Oneida St., Chadwicks, NY, from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. As per county and state regulations all must wear a mask over mouth and nose at church and funeral home.
Arrangements under the guidance of the John L Matt Funeral Home, Chadwicks, NY. To send an online message of sympathy: www.johnlmattfuneralhome.com
