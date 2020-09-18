NORFOLK—Arrangements for 79 year old Angus LaDue, a resident of West Main Street, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mr. LaDue passed away early Friday morning at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Among his survivors is his wife, Margaret “Meg”. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Angus LaDue.
