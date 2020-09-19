NORFOLK—Funeral services for 79 year old Angus V. LaDue Sr., a resident of 70 West Main Street, Apt. 2, Norfolk, will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk with Rev. Garry Giroux presiding. Burial will follow in the Visitation Cemetery, Norfolk. Family and friends may call on Monday at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Per regulations, facial coverings and social distancing are required. Mr. LaDue passed away early Friday morning, September 18, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Angus is survived by his wife of 46 years, Margaret “Meg” LaDue, Norfolk; his four sons, Raymond and Kelly White, Elmira Heights; Angus and Christine LaDue Sr., North Rose; Brian LaDue and Shelly Finch, Palmyra and Chad and Becky LaDue, Saranac Lake; his beloved ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren and a brother, Charles “Chipper” and Marilyn LaDue, Norfolk as well as several nieces and nephews. Angus was pre-deceased by his brothers Frederick, Albert, Joseph and Edward LaDue and his sisters Jeanette LaDue, Ellen Tracy, Margaret Simmons, Ella Simmons and Cora “Josie” Paige.
Born in Raymondville, NY on September 4, 1941 to the late Joseph and Jeanette Eurto LaDue, Angus attended Norwood-Norfolk Central and served a brief time in the U.S. Navy. A marriage to Priscilla Sulongski ended in divorce. Angus later married Margaret “Meg” LaDue on January 12, 1974. He worked for General Motors in Massena for 17 years and later worked in maintenance for the Town of Norfolk for several years, until his retirement. He was a member of the Church of the Visitation, the Norfolk American Legion and loved spending time with his cherished children and grandkids. He enjoyed helping the Amish and making his daily trips to “Daddy’s Dream”, the family camp where he most loved to be, spending time hunting, watching wildlife, and making memories with family and friends. Memorial donations in Angus’s memory can be made to a charity on one’s choice and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Angus V. LaDue Sr.
