MARTINSBURG - Ania A. Emery, 40, left us on Monday evening, November 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at her home.
Ania was born on February 27, 1979 in Zielona Gora, Poland as Anna Aleksandra Leszkowicz the daughter of Boguslaw and Bogna Leszkowicz. Ania graduated high school in Poland, completed education in hotel and hospitality, and received licensing for work in medical care. She obtained her LPN license form New York State and worked in Albany and at Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility.
She enjoyed going to the beach, camp at Brantingham and skiing. Ania loved spending time with her family and friends.
Her Mother’s thoughts, Fate can be sometimes be cruel; it takes away someone so young, full-of life, full of plans – someone whose focus was always on others not herself. Ania Emery-Leszkowicz was such a person. She was 40 years old when cancer attacked her. She fought heroically, even though she knew from the time she was diagnosed, that it was a losing battle. Cancer defeated a young woman, born in Poland who studied both in her own country as well as in the USA, which became her second home.
Grieving Anna’s loss are her her fiancé Jerome Demko and their 3 year-old daughter Natalia, her mother Bogna Leszkowicz - who came to the US to be with Anna during her illness - her father and two brothers in Poland, Boguslaw, Piotr and Adam, her two step sons, Jacob D. and Joshua J. Demko her future parents-in-law, John and Jean Demko, and many other friends and family in Poland and the USA. Anna will remain in our memories a joyful, smiling and brave warrior.
Ania was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church where her funeral Mass will be said on Monday, November 25th at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor, officiating. There will be no calling hours and burial will be in the spring. The family would like to invite everyone to a luncheon at the Pine Tree in Brantingham following the Mass.
Memorials in Ania’s name may be made to: LCGH Fund For Hope, Lewis County Hospital Foundation, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367 or Hand In Hand, 5780 Brookside Circle, Lowville, NY 13367
Messages of sympathy may be shared with the family online at: www.sundquistfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.