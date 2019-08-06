NORFOLK — Arrangements for 90 year old Anita J. Fraser, a resident of 11 Sober Street, Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Tentivly, calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4-7 at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. A complete obituary will be published when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk is serving the family of Anita J. Fraser.
Anita J. Fraser
