Ann Bonner Mulroney, 80, Portland, OR passed away August 13th after a valiant battle with cancer. Our sister was born at Mercy Hospital, Watertown on July, 1940. She was the daughter of James M Bonner, Sr and Kathleen S. Bonner of Watertown. Ann is survived by a daughter, Kathleen Leonard and a granddaughter, Elsa Leonard, both of Beaverton, OR. Also brother James M. Jr., Watertown, Bart S., Watertown and John R. , Syracuse. Nephews, Mark J. Bonner (Vina), Watertown, William M. Bonner, (Debi) Rockledge FL and John R. Bonner, Syracuse. Also Nieces, Kathleen LaPine (Robeat) Watertown and Nancy Gowdy (Matt) Montana.
Ann Bonner Mulroney
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.