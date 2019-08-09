MASSENA — Ann Bronchetti, 86, of Claremont Ave, peacefully passed away in her sleep on Wednesday afternoon in her home, where she was under the loving care of her devoted husband of nearly 60 years, Tony.
Ann was born April 6, 1933 in Massena, the daughter of the late George and Florence Rivet Henophy and attended Massena schools. On August 22, 1959, she married Anthony Bronchetti at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Cotter, officiating.
Ann was a homemaker dedicating her life to raising her children. She worked for a time at the A&P Grocery Store and as a hairdresser. She was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and greatly enjoyed visiting casinos, having went locally as well as Atlantic City and Las Vegas. She also enjoyed traveling with her grandchildren.
Ann is survived by her loving husband, Tony; her children, Tina and John Phillips of Massena; Tony Bronchetti of Syracuse; Tom and Annie Bronchetti of Slingerlands; and Steven Bronchetti of Simsbury, Connecticut; her grandchildren, Sophia and Natalie Bronchetti and Mark and David Phillips; her brother and sister-in-law, William and Kesiah Henophy of Louisville; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Norma McNeil and Patricia Scott.
A Funeral service will be held Saturday 10:00 AM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena. At her request, there will be no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to a local Disabled American Veterans organization.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com
