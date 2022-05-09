Ann (Cross) Herron passed peacefully from this world on May 2nd, 2022 in Westfield Massachusetts. Born September 16, 1930 in Henderson, New York, Ann was raised by her mother, Elise Weldon Cross. She was predeceased by her husbands, Donald D. Douyard and Leon Herron. Ann was the mother of Sandi (Chris) Toomey, Lynn (Rich) Chistolini, Sue (Bob) Boucher, and Barry (Penny) Douyard, and Nannie to Patrick Toomey, Maureen Mckeon, Michael Toomey, Conor Toomey, Neal Chistolini, Peter Chistolini, Emily Boucher, Kirsen Boucher, and Gabe Douyard. Ann also had many great grandchildren, including her most devoted Ryleigh Chistolini. Ann loved her big garden in Woodville, New York, and was the source of many knitted blankets, pajamas and other clothing which she lovingly made for her grandchildren. Services for Ann are private. Donations in her named may be made to Friends of Grandmothers Garden, PO Box 1432, Westfield, Massachusetts 01086-1432
Ann (Cross) Herron
September 16, 1930 - May 2, 2022
