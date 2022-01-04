NORWOOD – Arrangements for Ann E. Watson, a resident of 432 Douglas Road, Norwood, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Mrs. Watson passed away Tuesday afternoon at her home with her husband Robert “Bob” at her side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Ann E. Watson.
Ann E. Watson
January 4, 2022
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.