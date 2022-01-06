NORWOOD— Graveside services for Ann E. Watson, a resident of 432 Douglas Road, Norwood, will be held in the springtime at the Madrid Cemetery with Pastor Judith VanKennen presiding. A Celebration of life gathering will follow the services. Services will be announced for those wishing to attend. Ann passed away peacefully at her home with her husband at her side on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. Ann is survived by her husband of 44 years, Robert “Bob” Watson Sr.; a son, Robert Watson Jr. and his fiancé Emily Claffey, Norwood; her three daughters, Lori Dore’, Wisconsin; Jennifer LaShomb, Norwood and Kelly Watson and her husband Christopher Plonka, Norwood; her beloved grandchildren, Brogan, Riley, Raegan, Peyton, Maila, Madison and Ethan. Ann is also survived by two brothers, Larry Palmer, Colton and Robert Palmer, NJ as well as her nieces. Ann was pre-deceased by her parents and her in-laws, Ray and Wilma Watson.
Born in Potsdam, NY to the late Charles M. and Betty Mackey Palmer, Ann graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School. She married Robert “Bob” Watson Sr. on October 1, 1977. Ann worked at SUNY Potsdam as a secretary in the English Department for over 28 years and was also the President of Watson Electric in Norwood for 20 years. In her spare time, Ann enjoyed water sports, traveling, spending time with her grandchildren and taking an occasional trip to the casino. Memorial donations is Ann’s memory can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Ann E. Watson.
