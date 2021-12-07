Ann Louise Schultz, 79, of Camillus, passed away Wednesday at home. Born in Buffalo, she lived in Pulaski and then moved to Syracuse where she resided for the remainder of her life. A graduate of Pulaski Academy and Central School District, Ann was a nurse’s aide at Crouse Hospital in the maternity ward and later a phone investigator at the New York Telephone Co. where she retired in 1992. A communicant of Holy Family Church, she was a member of The Telephone Pioneers of America, Fairmount Garden Club and Pulaski Historical Society. Ann was predeceased by her parents, Robert and Eleanor Walklett and brother, Robert Walklett. Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Robert J. Schultz II; sons, Robert (Kelly) of Texas and John (Jenna) of Syracuse; granddaughter, Brielle Schultz; sister, Christine (Bill) Michaels of California, sister-in-law, Lillian Walklett of Manlius and several nieces, nephews and cousins. There will be no calling hours. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday, December 6 at 12:30 p.m. at Holy Family Church, 127 Chapel Dr., Syracuse. Ann will be laid to rest at South Richland Cemetery in Pulaski. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of CNY & of the Finger Lakes, 990 Seventh North St., Liverpool, NY 13088 or Upstate Cancer Center, 750 E. Adams St., Syracuse, NY 13210. Share online condolences at www.BuranichFH.com
Ann Louise Schultz
December 1, 2021
