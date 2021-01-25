Ann Marie Hewitt, 70, of Clayton, New York and Baltimore, Maryland passed away on December 19, 2020 while receiving in-patient care at the Gilchrist Hospice Center in Baltimore. Ann arranged for the donation of her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board. As such, there will be no funeral arrangements. A memorial service for Ann and the scattering of her ashes over her beloved St Lawrence River will take place at some point in the future.
Ann was born on November 6, 1950 in Mercy Hospital in Watertown, daughter of Sylvia Gorton Hewitt and Allan A. Hewitt, Sir (both deceased). Ann lived her early years in Alexandria Bay, moving to Watertown with her family at age 5. She attended Holy Family School and later, Immaculate Heart Central. She graduated from Clayton High School in 1969 after which she married David Rouse, also of Clayton. That marriage ended in divorce and she later married Raymond Keith Rawlinson (now deceased) of Baltimore, Maryland.
Ann worked at various times for Rouse Construction, the City of Baltimore, Fay-Helmer Associates (Evans Mills) and various retail and convenience establishments throughout Jefferson County. She leaves behind a legacy of helping others who were in need by donating generously of her time, money and resources to make life easier for individuals and families that needed her help. She was a gifted interior decorator and often worked very hard to “fix up” the homes and apartments of many who were unable to make the necessary repairs or improvements themselves.
Ann is survived by her son, Dustin Earl Rouse and wife Katie of Watertown and her beloved grandson, Brandon David Rouse, also of Watertown. She is also survived by five of her siblings: Robert A. Hewitt and his wife Pamela L. Worthington of Baltimore, MD; Allan A. Hewitt, Jr and his wife Donna McIntosh of Hagaman, NY; Joseph M. Hewitt and his wife Christina of Bovina Center, NY; Mary R. Whiting of Theresa, NY; Frances E. Hewitt of Chippewa Bay, NY; and Thomas A. Hewitt and his wife Jody, also of Watertown. Ann was predeceased by an older brother James C. Hewitt in 2000 and her younger sister Nancy J. Hewitt in 1960. She leaves behind 16 nieces and nephews.
Annie will be remembered by her friends and family for her twinkling blue eyes, lopsided smile and hearty laugh; how much she loved her family and was such a true friend to others and; how much she loved the river and would drive to be near it regardless of her illness
