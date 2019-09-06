Interment services for Ann Marie LaFave, age 58, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 4:30PM at Foxwood Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mrs. LaFave passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by her loving family after being stricken at her home.
Ann Marie LaFave
