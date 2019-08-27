Funeral services for Ann Marie LaFave, age 58, of Ogdensburg, NY, will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11:00AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Rev. F. James Shurtleff officiating. Interment will be held at Foxwood Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Frary Funeral Home from 4:00PM to 8:00PM. Mrs. LaFave passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center surrounded by her loving family after being stricken at her home. Ann is survived by her husband, James; a sister, Melinda Miller and her husband, Eric, of Ogdensburg, NY; a niece and nephew, Maddi and Jordan Miller; and close cousins Gizelle and Dale Wells. Ann was born on March 3, 1961, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Ronald K. and Joan A. (Spriggs) McDonald. She graduated from Ogdensburg Free Academy in 1979, and attended Mater Dei College. She graduated from Roethel’s Ogdensburg Business School in 1982. Ann married James Mark LaFave on September 12, 1981 at St. Mary’s Cathedral with Msgr. John Pendergast officiating. Ann worked at Ames Department Store, Doris’s Fashion Nook, and Alida’s Little Folks Shop. She was a kind and gentle soul with a contagious smile who made friend with everyone. She frequently served as Nanny to several children. Ann enjoyed playing bingo, the casino, angels and attending sporting events and activities of Jordan and Maddi’s. Donations may be made in Ann’s memory to Claxton Hepburn Medical Center c/o Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center, 214 King Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhome.com.
Ann Marie LaFave
