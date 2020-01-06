Ann N. Gunn, 83, of Brownville passed away Friday evening, January 3, 2020, at Hospice of Jefferson County - Ellis Farm surrounded by her loving family.
Born on August 10, 1936 in Brownville, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Guy and Lola (Barrett) Cooper. She graduated from Brownville/Glen Park High School.
She married Harold E. Gunn on April 6, 1957 at the Brownville Methodist Church. They lived in Brownville their entire marriage. She worked at various jobs, including the Brownville Paper Mill and also worked as a dental assistant before raising her children. In later years, she worked as the secretary for the Brownville Cemetery.
She was a member of the Brownville Methodist Church and the Watertown Garden Club. She enjoyed crossword and jig saw puzzles, and also loved gardening.
She is survived by her husband Harold; two sons, Mark (Carol) and Kevin (Diane) Gunn; a daughter Dawn (Ryan) Childress; a brother, Allan (Carol) Cooper, Minnesota; three grandchildren: Sarah, Jacob and Abby; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Home Dexter, NY, with the Rev. Sally Boyea officiating. Burial will be in Brownville Cemetery in the Spring.
Calling hours will be from 1:00pm – 3:00pm at the funeral home prior to the funeral service.
Donations may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA at 25056 Water Street Watertown, NY 13601.
Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com
