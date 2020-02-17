MASSENA – Ann P. Daye, 89, a longtime resident of Massena, peacefully passed away early Thursday morning, February 13, 2020 in West Texas,
where she was living near her son Suhail and his family.
Ann was born November 30, 1930 in the Bronx, New York, the daughter of the late Patrick and Ellen (Maguire) McManus, both born of Blacklion,
County Cavan Ireland. She graduated from Cathedral High School. She earned her RN from Fordham University, where she met the love of her
life, Dr. Sami Daye. They enjoyed a wonderful marriage spending summers on Wilson Hill, weekends in Montreal, cooking, gardening, and
most of all – time with their children and grandchildren. Dr. Daye predeceased her on January 17, 2001.
In later years, Ann continued her education at SUNY Potsdam while her children attended Massena Central School. She studied Art History and
earned her Bachelors degree in Sociology. She was a proud member of the Music Theater North and an avid reader of The New York Times.
Predeceased by her husband and her siblings, Mary Brohm, Margaret Davey, and Charles McManus. Ann is survived by her children, Dr.
Susanne Daye, her husband, Dr. Luis Canales and their children, Kristen and Nicole; Dr. Suhail Daye, his wife Crystal and their
children, Olivia, Sami, Alec, and Audrey; and Dr. Maureen Daye and her children, Lilly and Camron Shahidi; her sisters, Peggy Sheehan,
Maureen Flynn, Eileen Parsons, Bernadine Tripaldi; her brother, Thomas McManus; her dear loving friend, Keitha Arquiett, who meant the world
to her; and her loving caretaker, Connie Mayer whose kindness and care for Ann was greatly appreciated.
She is also survived by her husband’s family, Said Daye, Dr. Samir Daye, Mohamed Daye, Marwan Daye, Dr. Salim Daye, Malak Daye Najib,
Hana Daye Mamish, and Dounia Daye Soufi; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Donaldson Funeral Home, 100 N. Main St., Massena from 9:30 am until 11:30 am. A Mass of
Christian Burial will be celebrated following the visitation at 12:00 PM at the Church of the Sacred Heart with Rev. Tojo Chacko,
celebrating.
Memorial contributions in Ann’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.
Memories and condolences may be made online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
