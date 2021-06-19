A REMEMBRANCE
Anna Ashwood Collins of New York, New York, passed away on May 8th, 2021, peacefully at age 82. She is survived by her spouse Susan L. Morrison. Anna was pre-deceased by her parents Clara (Dickerson) and Clarence Ashwood and husband George Collins.
Originally from Morristown, Anna also resided in Gouverneur, Canton, Queens, NY and lived for years in the beauty of Jekyll Island, GA.
Anna attended Gouverneur High School and graduated with her BA in English (67’) and MA of Science Degree in Education (69’) from SUNY at Potsdam, where, with Susan Morrison, they built a generous legacy of giving.
During her long career, Anna worked as a Reporter for the Syracuse Post Standard, the Watertown Times, and the St. Lawrence Plain Dealer. A voracious reader and writer, Anna was the author of several Mysteries, a genre she loved. Over the years Anna penned numerous reviews and articles for The Mystery Book Review, guiding fans to the next great page-turner. Reading was a gift to Anna and she shared that gift with everyone she knew. She penned multiple columns for the Jekyll Golden Islander, many that circulated nationally. If that’s not enough for one lifetime, Anna was a contributor to Jacques Cousteau’s Anthology.
Anna loved the world and everything around her, and her passions were multiple. She loved cars, fast cars and sports cars. As a young girl, her father, an operating engineer, taught Anna everything about the automotive universe, spurring a lifetime hobby and interest.
Travel was another passion for Anna, she loved cruises and cherished her many trips to Hawaii, a destination she recounted about time and time again to her friends. During her travels, she also had the opportunity to pursue another long-time hobby – bird watching. Seeing a new-feathered friend in Jekyll Island, Hawaii, Upstate New York or Central Park was always a thrill for Anna. An athlete, she golfed and enjoyed bowling and tennis.
Music and theatre were additional fascinations for Anna. From tuning into Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry every chance she could, to attending concerts, Jazz festivals and cabaret performances, Anna loved the majesty of the of live music and theatre. Music was magic for Anna and she could never attend too many performances.
Some would be surprised that Anna served for 5 years as a member of the New York City Police Department Auxiliary Police, but then again they did not know Anna, she could do anything she set her mind to.
Anna will be missed by so many. In honor of her incredible legacy, memorial contributions may be made to the Potsdam College Foundation, 44 Pierrepont Avenue, Potsdam, NY 13676. All contributions will be added to the Anna Ashwood Collins ’67 & Susan L. Morrison Scholars Endowment, where Anna’s legacy will live in perpetuity and be remembered by the next generation of SUNY Potsdam alumnus.
