Anna G. Allen, age 83, resident of Williamstown since 1965, passed away Friday, August 23rd at Oswego Hospital. Anna was born July 13, 1936 in Watertown, the daughter of Claude and Frances Mae Spencer House. Anna graduated from Watertown High School in 1954. She married Harold Allen on June 12, 1965. She was a member of the Williamstown Church of Christ.
Surviving are her husband, Harold, one son, Michael (Billie Jo) Allen of Altmar, one daughter, Cathy Allen of Williamstown, one brother, Carl (Evelyn) House of Williamstown, four granddaughters, Kayla, Kelsey, Karlee and Jessica, one grandson, Billy and three great-granddaughters, Harper, Addison and Adelyn.
A memorial service was held at 4 p.m., Thursday, August 29th at the Williamstown Church of Christ, 1 Grant Road, Williamstown with burial at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski.
Donations may be made to the Williamstown Church of Christ, 1 Grant Road, Williamstown, NY.
