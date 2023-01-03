GOUVERNEUR – Anna M. Bishop, age 78, of Gouverneur, passed away on January 2, 2023 at the Gouverneur Hospital.
There will be a calling hour held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with her funeral service immediately following at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Edwards. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.