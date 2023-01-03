Skip to main content
Anna M. Bishop

Paula Cline WIlliams

GOUVERNEUR – Anna M. Bishop, age 78, of Gouverneur, passed away on January 2, 2023 at the Gouverneur Hospital.

There will be a calling hour held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Saturday, January 7, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. with her funeral service immediately following at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Edwards. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

