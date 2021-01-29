Anna May Radway Denny, age 93, went home to be with the Lord on January 28, 2021 in the comfort of the home she shared with her son and daughter-in-law, Warren and Mary Beth. In her declining days, as well as throughout her long and full life, she was blessed by the presence of her children and grandchildren who meant the world to her.
Born March 27, 1927 to Rett and Ethel Radway, Ann grew up in Crary Mills, NY on a farm with her loving parents and her “baby brother”, Rett Jr. She attended elementary school in a one-room school house and then went on to Canton High School. Following graduation, she attended college in Plattsburgh where she earned her nursing degree and began her lifelong vocation of caring for and serving others. She worked as an RN in New York City and at Mercy Hospital and Samaritan Hospital in Watertown in the emergency, maternity and surgery settings for many years until she took a job as a school nurse with the South Jefferson Central School district. She eventually went on to earn her teaching certification and provided health education, love and guidance to hundreds of students at South Jeff, happily teaching across the hall from her son Warren for many of those years. She retired in 1988.
Ann married Gilbert Denny in 1950 and, though the marriage ended in divorce, she remained close with her mother-in-law Alma, who she hosted for dinner every Sunday, and with her other in-laws who she often invited to family picnics by the pool at her home on Grove Street. She was a gracious and welcoming matriarch who stressed the importance of family and modeled compassion in all she did.
Ann loved her three sons and daughters-in-laws and her eight grandchildren with all her heart. She never missed a birthday celebration or a game or concert at school for her local family, and she made the ten-hour drive to Radford, VA in her little Toyota Corolla, with her golden retriever Major by her side, to see the Virginia family whenever she could.
Ann was a long time member of the Adams Village Baptist Church. She loved the Lord and her church family. Her faith and dedication to serving others shone forth in her daily life.
Ann was known by many as the “angel of Grove Street” - answering calls at all hours of the night and providing comfort and help to her friends and neighbors whenever it was needed. Ann was an active member of the Adams Red Hats, Adams Fire Department Auxiliary, the Etude Club, the American Association of University Women and the Eastern Stars for which she served as Grand Matron. Ann was a founding member of the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, an organization that remained close to her heart as it grew and prospered over the years providing first rate emergency care to residents of the community she loved. In 1992 Ann was honored as Village of Adams Citizen of the Year.
Being able to remain at home with family until her passing was a blessing for both Ann and her family. We are grateful for Hospice and caregivers Allie and Crystal who helped Ann on her final journey. A special thank you goes out to Charrie for her dedicated, above and beyond care and to Leah for her compassion, insights and willingness to step in at all the right moments to make extended home care possible.
Ann is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law: Warren and Mary Beth, Greig and Ellen, and Kirk and Karen, eight beloved grandchildren Katie (Jason Compo), Jessica (Bryan
Burns), Molly, Alex, Leah, Maddy (Johnny Phan), Lexie and Will, and one great-grandson, Jackson Compo. She is also survived by three nieces, a nephew and their families. Her brother, Rett Radway, predeceased her in 2020.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the South Jefferson Rescue Squad or to the Northern New York Community Foundation for the scholarship established in Ann’s name to assist South Jefferson students entering the field of health care or counseling/social work.
Due to the current COVID situation, no calling hours will be held. A private funeral service will be held on Sunday, February 7th at 11:30 am, friends and loved are welcome to watch the service on the Reed & Benoit/Carpenter Stoodley Facebook page.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
