Massena: Anna Pialoglous, age 91, passed away peacefully Friday morning September 11, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation & Nursing Center where she had been a resident since 2016.
Anna was born to the late John and Margaret (Kokorou) Pialogous in Massena on April 17, 1929. She was a graduate from Massena High School, and went on to obtain her Bachelor’s Degree from Potsdam State College in education. Played violin in the Crane orchestra. After the death of her father John, Anna and her brother Nicholas operated the well-known restaurant the “Silver Grill” in downtown Massena from 1952 until 1959. She taught elementary school for over 30 years at Nightingale Elementary School, in Massena, NY.
She was a past member of the Eastern Star Chapter.
Anna also belonged to the NYS Retired Teachers Association.
Anna leaves behind a brother in law Ted Dellas of Syracuse, several nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews and one great-great niece. She was predeceased by a sister Maria Dellas and a brother Nicholas J. in 2015.
Family and friends may call on Thursday September 17, 2020 from 1:00 PM until the time of funeral services. A Funeral service for Anna will be held on 2:00 PM Thursday at St. John’s Episcopal Church with Rev. Peter Irfan officiating. Internment will take place following funeral services in Pine Grove Cemetery, Norfolk, NY.
Memorial contributions may be acknowledged with Saint Vasilios Greek Orthodox Church in Watertown, NY or St. Olympia Orthodox Church in Potsdam, NY.
Online condolences may be made shared with the family by visiting www.phillipsmemorial.com
