HANNAWA FALLS – Arrangements for Anna W. Sharlow, 86, a resident of St. Highway 56, Potsdam, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Mrs. Sharlow passed away Thursday morning at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation after a brief stay. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Anna W. Sharlow.
Anna W. Sharlow
