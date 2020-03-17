MASSENA – Anna “Weezer” Paul, 65, companion of Massena native, John McDougall, unexpectedly passed away March 12, 2020 at University of Vermont Health Network at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital.
Anna is survived by her companion and light of her life, John McDougall of Massena; her daughters, Tracy Kline and Laura (Tim) Huff; 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren; her sisters, Barbara (Donald) Parrish and Paula Chapin; her brother, Paul Mull (John); and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at the Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, 133 East Maple Street, Deshler, Ohio on Thursday from 2-7:00 PM with a service to follow. Burial will be held at a later date at Wingston Cemetery.
The Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, is assisting the family with local arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www. donaldsonfh.com.
