Annabelle Margaret Evans Kader (January 24, 1944 – October 4, 2020) a resident of Massena, New York, was born in Erie, Pennsylvania. Her parents were Steve Evans of Olyphant, PA, and Anne Nioronhiaa Mayo of the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory; both predeceased her. Annabelle was also preceded in death by a sister, Stella Evans Dawley.
Annabelle is survived by two sons, Charles and Edward. She is also survived by a brother, John Evans, of Missouri, and many grandchildren, cousins, and nieces.
Annabelle retired from civil service in Erie County, Pennsylvania, where she was an AFSCME labor union representative. She previously worked at St. Vincent Hospital, Zurn Energy Division, and received her professional start with Kelly Girl temporary services. She could type 90 words per minute and was a valued office manager.
Annabelle was a member of the Turtle Clan of the Kanienkehaka people. She was also an enrolled band member of the Kahnawake Mohawks First Nation. She was a founder of the volunteer group Native Americans of Erie County (PA) and appeared numerous times on television and public access broadcasting.
Annabelle enjoyed attending Native North American powwows, watching CNN, and spending time with her cats.
Final arrangements were graciously handled by the Donaldson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions in memory of Annabelle can be sent to the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena NY 13662.
