WATERTOWN, NY- Annalee T. Hollenbeck, 88, of Stone Circle, Watertown and formerly of Cape Vincent, NY and Conesus Lake, NY passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Cape Vincent.
Annalee was born on September 9, 1932 in Topeka, Kansas to Lester and Frances Schoenfeld-Smith. She was a graduate of University of St Mary’s in Leavenworth, Kansas with a BA in Music. She was a music teacher and a wonderful mother and wife.
On June 9th, 1956, Annalee married the love of her life, Arthur Hollenbeck. They shared 64 wonderful years of marriage together.
Annalee enjoyed music and playing piano and violin. She was involved in Alter Rosary Society at St Vincent of Paul Church and always spent time visiting and tending to the elderly and those in need. She was always eager to engage in outdoor activities and seemed to always catch the biggest fish on family fishing trips out on Lake Ontario.
Along with her husband, Art, Annalee is survived by her 6 children; Joanne (Kevin) Sherrick, Nancy Hollenbeck-Dyson, Alan Hollenbeck, Mary (Steve) Ehmann, Jean Hollenbeck and Susan Alonge and 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Annalee is predeceased by her parents; Lester and Frances Smith and her sister Frances “Babe” Fowler.
A calling hour will be held on Saturday, April 17 at 10AM at St. Vincent of Paul Church, Cape Vincent with the funeral mass following at 11AM. A burial will follow at the St. Vincent of Paul Cemetery, Cape Vincent.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent of Paul Church 139 Kanady St., Cape Vincent, NY, 13618. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
