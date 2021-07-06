Anne “Annie” Carlsen of So. Cairo passed away on July 1, 2021.
She was born in Gerritsen Beach, Brooklyn, a daughter of the late Walter and Florence Beggins Burtchell.
Annie worked as a CNA in Catskill until fostering children became her full-time job. Throughout the years she had taken in countless children in need, whether it be for a week, a month or permanently. She adopted seven children out of the foster care system. When Annie wasn’t tending to her children she was tending to many animals. She had countless ducks, chickens, rabbits, and goats over the years, but nothing meant more to her than her German Shepherds. She enjoyed walks in the town park, family trips to Zoom Flume, and tending to her gardens. When she was indoors, if she wasn’t cooking a big meal for the family, you could find her watching the fights on TV, or her favorite crime shows.
Loving life partner of John Rundberg, mother of Charlie and Samantha Devaney of Colonie, Jacob, Zian, Kirsten, Jasmine, Thomas, Paula and Laura-Ann Carlsen all of Cairo; grandmother of Nolan and Brooklyn; aunt of Carol-Ann Sondermann Corbett and her children Katriana and Jeremiah and many other nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her siblings Walter Burtchell, Carol (Burtchell) Sondermann, James Burtchell, Peter Burtchell, Donald Burtchell.
Annie’s services were privately held for her loving family at Millspaugh Camerato Funeral Home, Catskill.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region. Messages of condolence may be made to MillspaughCamerato.com
