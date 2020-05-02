GOUVERNEUR- Anne C. Kelley, age 92, of Gouverneur, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
Anne was born on July 19, 1927 in Potsdam, NY to the late Nelson and Edna (Blount) Clough. She graduated from Potsdam High School in 1945 and then went for one year to Eastman Dental Dispensary in Rochester. She worked for four years as a dental hygienist for Dr. Edward Koch, Jr.
Anne married Ross D. Kelley on March 19, 1951 at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Potsdam with the Rev. J. Thurston Travis officiating. She and Ross owned and operated Kelley’s General Store in Fowler for a few years. Ross passed away on May 26, 2009.
Anne enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing her sons original Game Boy, playing piano and listening to music. She loved keeping both past and present family keepsakes and looked at them often. She was very family oriented and she enjoyed taking care of them and raising her children.
Surviving are three sons, Daniel Kelley of Maine, Jonathan and Natalie Kelley of Fowler and Andrew and Michelle Kelley of Lisbon; a daughter, Marcia Kelley of Fowler; three grandchildren, Rylea, Dustin and Kristopher Kelley and two great grandsons, Morgin and Logan Kelley; a sister-in-law, Bea Kelley-Edwards of Florida and several nieces and nephews.
Anne is predeceased by her parents, husband, a brother James Clough and a sister Jane Clough.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no services at this time. There will be a graveside service at a later date at Hailesboro Cemetery. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Donations may be made in Anne’s memory to the Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad or to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.