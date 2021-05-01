LOWVILLE - Anne C. Merrell, 91, died peacefully in her home on April 27, 2021 after patiently biding her time as her dementia illness robbed her of her sparkling personality and independence.
Anne was born Anne Louise Conover on June 30, 1929, a source of joy to her parents, Donald Davis Conover and Marion “Marnie” Thompson Conover. Although the family resided in Haverford, PA, a suburb of Philadelphia, she was born in Newark, NJ while her mother was visiting family. Her childhood Summers were spent in Cazenovia, NY, at her grandparents’ ancestral farm on Ridge Road.
Anne graduated from Haverford High School and from Syracuse University, where she met her husband, Edgar “Ned” S. K. Merrell 2nd, on a blind date after he found her to be an attractive member of the SU Cheerleading Squad. Anne graduated with a degree in Home Economics and was employed by Cornell Cooperative Extension in Watertown, NY before her marriage to Ned on July 25, 1952.
The couple’s first home was on Clinton Street in Lowville, NY, followed by a move to Collins Street into the former home of Ned’s grandparents, Hon. Edgar and Johanna Merrell, where Anne raised her three children. Anne enthusiastically enjoyed a life filled with beloved pets, gardening, tennis, serving as a Cub Scout Den Mother, and working as a tax preparer in her husband’s law office. She was a communicant at Trinity Episcopal Church, serving on the Vestry and Altar Guild, and representing the parish as a delegate to the Diocese of Central New York. Anne was active in the community as a member of Lewis County General Hospital Auxiliary, Current Topics Club, and worked with Literacy Volunteers. She enjoyed golfing and playing bridge, as well as spending time with her family, especially Summers at Crystal Lake, in the company of extended family, including the Miller and Parker families.
Surviving Anne are her son and daughter-in-law, Edgar and Linda Merrell, Lowville, NY; daughter and son-in-law, Martha and William Benedict, Elmira, NY; son and daughter-in-law, Hon. Charles and Susan Merrell, Lowville, NY; seven grandchildren, Margaret Benedict Blade (Jason Blade), Corinne Merrell (Eric San), Aleah Merrell, Lindsay Merrell Clark (Matthew Clark), C. Alexander Merrell (Kristen Merrell), James Merrell, and Elyse Merrell; six great-grandchildren, Maple San, Ruby San, Atticus Van Wickler, Julian Blade, Rhyan Blade, and Parker Blade; sister-in-law, Mary Merrell; and nephews and nieces, Nathaniel J. Merrell M.D., Donald L. Conover, Sarah Conover, Victoria Hanks Reyes, Lisa Hanks Thompson, and Carol Hanks Hutchison.
Anne was predeceased by her loving husband, Ned, her grandson, Seth Nathaniel Benedict, her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Jeanne Conover, and sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and George Hanks, brother-inlaw, Hon. Nathaniel B. Merrell, and nephew, Samuel Conover.
The family appreciates the kind and compassionate care Anne received from a loyal group of caregivers during the last years of her life, allowing her to remain in her home.
Anne supported many worthy causes throughout her lifetime, and she would encourage others to do the same with charities of their choice, in lieu of flowers. There will be no calling hours; a private memorial service and interment of ashes will be held at Lowville Rural Cemetery, at the convenience of the family.
To leave a condolence of sympathy, www.sundquistfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.