Anne D. Walker, 102, formerly of Broadway Avenue West, passed away on January 3, 2022, at Samaritan Summit Village, where she had been a resident since January 2020.
Mrs. Walker was born on February 3, 1919, in Glasgow, Scotland, daughter of William and Mary (McCrae) Deighton. On July 17, 1940, she married Andrew Craig Walker in Glasgow, Scotland. Mr. Walker died August 3, 1984.
Mrs. Walker was a supervisor for CNA Insurance Company in Syracuse until her retirement. She then moved to Watertown to be closer to her family. She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church. Mrs. Walker was an avid traveler, loved gambling, golf, reading and spending time with her family.
Surviving are two daughters, Elizabeth (Richard V.) Hunt, Wellesley Island, NY, Isabelle (Frank) Harrar, Wheeling, W.VA, seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.
The family wish to thank Linda Davis for her kindness and friendship shown to Anne over the many years. They would also like to thank the staff at Summit Village SNC-3A for their care and support during Anne’s residency there.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made in her name to the Roswell P. Flower Memorial Library, 229 Washington Street, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com.
