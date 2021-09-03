MASSENA – Calling hours for Anne M. Jones, 52, a resident of Town Line Road, Massena, will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. A prayer will be offered at the conclusion of calling hours. Anne passed away peacefully on September 1, 2021 at her home. She is survived by a son, Zach Jones-McGregor, Massena; a grandchild, Ashlyn and a sister, Mary and Bernard Sharlow, Norwood. Anne was pre-deceased by her parents.
Born in Potsdam, NY on May 1, 1969 to the late Virginal and Mary Murray McGregor, she graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School and attended SUNY Canton. She was previously employed as an aide with NYSARC. Anne lived a very private life, but enjoyed visiting and spending time with her family. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .
