MASSENA – Arrangements for Anne M. Jones, 52, a resident of the Town Line Road, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Anne passed away at her home on Wednesday morning. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Anne M. Jones.
Anne M. Jones
