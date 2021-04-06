Anne M. (Shoen) Mayville, 85, of Norfolk, died on Monday, April 5, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital, where she was surrounded by her loving daughters.
Anne was born January 6, 1936 in Chase Mills, a daughter of Frederick and Jessie (Liscum) Shoen. Anne graduated from Madrid Schools. On November 9, 1957, Anne was married to her beloved husband, John W. “Billy” Mayville. Billy predeceased her on June 11, 2020.
Anne loved to cook and eat good food. She spent many years working at LaVigne’s Hotel and later Hotel Grande. She’s a lifelong NY Yankee fan, she enjoyed crossword puzzles and word search puzzles, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. Anne enjoyed socializing with all of her friends, reading the newspaper, reading, traveling to Maine, listening to country music and to her beloved Billy play the piano. Most of all, Anne loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Anne is survived by her four daughters, Sharon (James) Dow; Laura Richards (Andy Eschmann); Diane (David) Gately and Brenda (John) Everts; her beloved grandchildren, Joshua, John and Jillian, two brothers, Donny and Roger Shoen and by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband Billy and her parents, she is predeceased by brothers, John, Bill, Floyd, Roy and Kenny; sisters, Joyce, alice, Linda and Liz.
Calling hours for Anne will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 from 11 am until 2:00 pm at the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk, with a funeral service following immediately at 2:00 pm.
Contributions in her memory may be made to a charity of ones choice. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.buckfuneralhome.com. The Buck Funeral Home of Norfolk is serving the family of Anne M. (Shoen) Mayville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.