Massena/Richville - Anne Marie Roy, 83, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in Massena. There will be calling hours on Saturday, August 26 from 10:00-11:00 am with a memorial service at 11:00 am at the Green Funeral Home in Gouverneur
Anne Marie Roy
