Anne T. Couse, 86, Brownville, wife of Clifton “Skip” Couse, passed away Friday evening on November 29th at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Calling hours are Wednesday, December 4th from 2 pm – 7 pm at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, 632 State St., Watertown. The funeral mass for Anne will be 1 pm Thursday, December 5th, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Church, Brownville with Rev. Michael Gaffney officiating. Burial will be in Brownville Cemetery, weather permitting.
Besides her husband Skip, Anne is survived by her sister in-laws Virginia Egnoto, Camillus, NY, Jean Ellen (White) Condon, Liverpool, NY, Mary Beth (Keegan) Condon, Syracuse, NY, and her children Stephen (Joyce), Minster, OH, Theresa Couse, Carthage, NY, Daniel (Colleen), Apple Valley, CA, Kathleen (Steve) Haupt, Fairport, NY, Clifton “Kip”, Greenwich, NY, Thomas (Allison), Watertown, NY, John (Alisha), Voorheesville, NY, Kevin (Jennifer), Camillus, NY; grandchildren Sean and Jason Couse and Amanda Sayson, Brian, Daniel and Andrea Brodeur, Katie Elvert and Sarah Couse, Ryan Crawford, Alicia and Keith Couse, Alyssa Kealy and Natalie Couse, Nathan and Aaden Couse, and Hunter Waddington; 20 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Anne was predeceased by her parents John P. and Anna Billard Condon, her brothers and sisters Kate Robillard, John “Jack” Condon, Marie Meldrum, Donald Condon, Doris “Dody” Donahue, James Condon and two grandchildren Meghan Couse and Christopher Crawford.
Anne was born in Syracuse, November 6th, 1933 a daughter to John P. and Anna Billard Condon. She graduated from St. Anthony High School in Syracuse. She married Clifton Couse May 1st, 1954 at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Syracuse.
She served as the tax collector for the General Brown School system from 1975-1995.
Anne was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, the church’s Altar and Rosary Society, and the Busy B.G.’s. She bowled at Seaway Lanes in the co-ed and women’s leagues. Anne participated in the YWCA swim aerobics. She enjoyed the family camping trips to Raquette Lake, knitting, crocheting, and cheering for Syracuse athletics.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Volunteer Transportation Center, Seniors Helping Seniors or the Immaculate Conception Church.
Online remembrances may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
