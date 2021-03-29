There will be a calling hour for Annette L. Morrell of 18139 Jefferson Court, Adams Center on Wednesday from noon til 1:00 p.m. at TLC Funeral Home, Inc. The funeral will be private. Mrs. Morrell died March 25, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was 53. She is survived by her husband Jayson Morrell, her father Elmer Parish, her two children Mrs. Brook (Ashley) Becca of Jacksonville, FL and Timothy and Claire Gerrish of Belleville, NY. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, Inc.
