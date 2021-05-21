PARISHVILLE – Annette M. (Tyler) Evans, 51, a resident of Charles Street, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, May 20, 2021 at her home.
Annette was born on December 28, 1969 in Potsdam, the daughter of Sue (Bump) Tyler and the late David Tyler. She attended Colton-Pierrepont Central Schools, where she graduated in 1988. She continued her education at Onondaga Community College earning her degree in Dental Hygiene. Annette married Eric Evans, they were blessed with a daughter before their marriage ended in divorce.
Annette was a dental hygienist in Syracuse and Carthage for a short time before starting with Dr. Sanzone in Watertown and Watertown Dental Health. Annette dedicated her spare time to her daughter – following and encouraging her with her figure skating and sports.
Annette is survived by her daughter, Nicole Evans of Altmar; her mother and step-father, Sue and Kenneth Wiklacz of Parishville; her sister, Terri and Michael James of Watertown; and many nieces and nephews.
Annette was predeceased by her father, David on November 23, 2002 and her sister, Kimberly Evans on March 20, 2020.
Friends may call at the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam on Monday 4-7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday 2:00 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Rev. Stephen Rocker, celebrating. Burial will follow in Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam.
In lieu of flowers, Annette’s family kindly wishes you to consider memorial contributions to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue/Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 (www.hdsa.org) or Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6608 US Highway 11, Potsdam, New York 13676.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
