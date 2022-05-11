CROGHAN, NY ~ Annis G. Wolff, 91, of Bank St., Croghan, died peacefully with her family at her side on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 in the LCRHCF, Lowville, where she had been since April 18th after suffering a fall.
Born July 27, 1930 in Port Leyden, NY, a daughter of Joy and Amelia (Baum) Main, she was educated in a one room school house in Beaches Bridge.
On July 25, 1953, she married James Wolff in St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan, and together, raised five sons. Mr. Wolff died on June 29, 1993.
In 1961, along with her husband, she helped to start and operate Wolff’s Body Shop in Croghan and assisted in its continuance for many years. She enjoyed most her job of being a mother and homemaker to her large family. She also had worked for Lewis County’s Office of the Aging for a number of years.
Annis was a lifetime member of St. Stephen’s Church in Croghan and the Beaver River Post 1663 Croghan American Legion Auxiliary.
She especially enjoyed spending time at her family’s Long Pond Road camp with her children and grandkids and walking the streets of Croghan which she believed strongly in her philosophy of “keep walking to keep going” would significantly help as she became older. She also liked watching Syracuse basketball games and doing crossword puzzles.
Surviving are her four loving sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas and Kay Wolff, of Croghan, Douglas and Ann Wolff, of Lowville, Ronald and Karen Wolff and Rick and Michelle Wolff, all of Croghan; daughter-in-law Linda Wolff, of Connecticut; six grandchildren, Gary Wolff, Rodney Wolff, Amy Baker, Ashley Peebles, Nicole Wolff and Kyle Wolff, and nine great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Jim, she was predeceased by her son David Wolff, who died on June 13, 2019, and her grandson, Brian Wolff, who died on November 23, 2019, three brothers, Harvey, Dutch and Ken Main, and two sisters, Clara Horvath and Kate Campany.
A family prayer service will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. at Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan, followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral Mass from St. Stephen’s Church, Croghan, with the Rev. Msgr. Dennis Duprey, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stephen’s Cemetery, Croghan. There will be no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Stephen’s Church Restoration Fund.
Online condolences may be made at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
