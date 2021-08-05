Annmarie Russell, 88, of Syracuse, passed away on Sunday at St. Camillus. Annmarie was born in Oswego on Sept. 15, 1932 daughter of William and Florence Mather. Annmarie worked many years for Dr. Hollis as a registered nurse in Lacona, and for the VA Hospital. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church. She volunteered for her children’s schools & sporting events, the church, Boys Scouts and Girls Scouts. She was an active member of the Altar and Rosary Society at St. Francis Xavier Cabrini Church in Lacona. Annmarie was a lifetime member who volunteered for the Sandy Pond Sportsmans Association. She was predeceased by her two sisters; Joan Hilton and Katherine Massimi.
She is survived by her husband, Charles E. Russell, children, Mary (Kenneth) Lantz, Theresa (James) Fahnestock, Millie (Bill) Grace, Charles W. (Bonnie) Russell, Joseph (Ismene) Russell, 14 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, along with nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass was held on Wednesday Aug. 4 at St. Margaret’s Church in Mattydale. Burial was at Onondaga Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Lung Association and the American Red Cross.
