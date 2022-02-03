FULTON – Anthony J. Turo, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday January 18, 2022. Anthony was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Arthur J. Turo and Mary (Fitzmaurice) Turo.
Tony worked in the Carpenters Union Local 12, 747 and 277 for over 40 years. He loved to hunt, play cards, his Dunkin Donuts coffee, and he liked to poke the bear. He was known as the pot stirrer; he always loved to stir the pot and get everyone going. He found that to be hilarious. He especially enjoyed spending time with his kids, making meals for his grandchildren, and filling sippy cups for the littles.
Tony is survived by his loving wife of over 50 years, Audrey; his children, Geno, Michael (Caitlin), Kimmi (Mike) Coant; his most precious grandchildren, Dante, Isaiah, Tyler, Marcus, Bo, Mackenzie, Angelo, Donovan, Andre, Ava, and Titus; brother, Mike of Texas; daughter-in-law Carrie; lots of nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Butch; and sister-in-laws Betty and Jean.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
James A. Menter Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
