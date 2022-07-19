A memorial mass for Anthony “John” Futia of Jewel Drive, Watertown, will be held on Saturday, July 30,2022 at 11:00am in St. James Catholic Church in Carthage with Rev. John Demo officiating. Mr. Futia died on June 21, 2022, at his home in Watertown. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage.
Anthony “John” Futia
