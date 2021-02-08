Gouverneur - Anthony M. “Antony” “Bubby” Way, 25, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at his home.
Funeral services at this time are private and a celebration of life will be announced and held during better weather and healthier times. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
Anthony was born in West Point, NY on February 20, 1995, the son of Edmond Way and Jo-Vickie-Anne Cutrie.
He graduated from Gouverneur High School in 2013 where he participated in sports such as football, track, and basketball and attended Potsdam State.
Anthony had worked for Kinney Drugs as a delivery driver and at Serendipity as a d.j. Besides enjoying music and the outdoors, especially swimming, he enjoyed working out, cooking and eating healthy, spending time with friends and family, especially his buddy Moe, “Big ole butiful brown dog”. Anthony also liked playing darts, reading, and was handy solving tech issues.
Anthony is survived by his companion Jessica (Fries) Countryman and her girls Kara and Julia, his mother Jo Cutrie and her companion David Crawford of Norwich, his father Edmond Way of Georgia, his sisters Alisha Way of Arkansas, Taylor Vickers and her fiancé Alissia Larabie of Tupper Lake. He is also survived by his grandparents James Way and Mary Way, aunts, uncles, and cousin
