Anthony S Brooks 80, passed away in Florida on March 11, 2022. He was born to Florence and Sherrill Brooks on March 5, 1942 in Lyonsdale NY. Tony graduated from Port Leyden Central Schools in 1960 and married his high school sweetheart Germaine Mackey in September that same year. He then served in the US Navy until 1964 after which he began an over 25 year career with IBM. He traveled extensively in the US during his time with IBM. He was a photography enthusiast and led a very active life playing tennis and golf, and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was an avid runner and walked daily. He also spent his free time writing poetry and lyrics, even composed a wedding song in collaboration with Angela for Sheri’s wedding. He published a book of his writings and dedicated it to his five children. Tony is survived by his wife Seiglinde, his sisters Judy Weber, Rita Weber, Elaine Brooks, and a brother Richard Brooks. He is also survived by his children Angela Bartelotte, Sheri Terwilliger, Stacy (Bob) Lampack, Kevin (Mary) Sandlin, and Andrea (Jim) Miller, 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Tony was predeceased by his parents, siblings Ann and James Brooks, son’s in law Richard Bartelotte and William Terwilliger.
A memorial service will be held in Lyons Falls NY on May 21, 2022, contact family for details.
