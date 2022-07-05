Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Antoinette Collette

July 3, 2022

  • 0
Antoinette Collette

CARTHAGE- Antoinette Collette of NYS Route 3 died peacefully on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home under the care of her loving family. She was born in Watertown, New York to the late Anthony and Carrie (Adsit) Pacella. She graduated from Brownville High School. She married Peter Collette in Brownville, New York on August 12, 1978.

Antoinette worked for the Samaritan Medical Center and Mercy Hospital, she retired as a registration clerk and was employed by Carthage Area Hospital for over 30 plus years. She is survived by her husband Peter, Carthage; three children, Paula Psenka, Texas; Daniel (Diane) Warner, Carthage; and Brian (Amy) Chapman, Carthage along with 6-grandchildren and 5-great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 3:00 pm with The Reverend Canon Samuel P. Lundy, officiating.

Arrangements are with the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. located at 500 State Street Carthage, NY 13619. Condolences in her memory can be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.