Antonette M. Navarra, 96, of Watertown passed away Monday afternoon, October 19, 2020, at Samaritan Summit Village.
She was born in Watertown on November 5, 1923, daughter of Anthony and Margaret Catania DeFrank and she was a 1941 graduate of Watertown High School.
On April 25, 1946 Antonette married John N. Navarra at St. Anthony’s Church with Msgr. Claude Sechi officiating. Mr. Navarra passed on December 18, 1990.
She clerked at W. T. Grant and Ames department stores. Antonette was a current communicant of St. Patrick’s Church. She was a 46 year communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and a former member of its Altar Rosary Society. She was an avid golfer and was a member of the Watertown Golf Club with her faithful friends. She enjoyed working outdoors, especially gardening and mowing. Antonette was so very proud of her children and great grandchildren and Sunday family dinners were so important to her.
Antonette is survived by 8 children: John M. (Terri) Navarra, Watertown, David J. (Nancy) Navarra, Watertown, Francis A. (Mary) Navarra, Atlanta, GA, Joanne (Lawrence) Kozlowski, Deluth, GA, Margaret A. Canale, Watertown, Toni M. Miller, Sackets Harbor, Michelle (Andrew) Capone, Lowville, and Jacob “Jake” (Sharon) Navarra, Watertown; 21 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren; two sisters, Josephine Leone, Watertown and Carmeline D’Amico, Liverpool; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by 2 sons-in-law, Nick Canale and Lloyd Miller, 3 brothers, Samuel, Michael, and Manuel DeFrank, and 5 sisters, Madeline Chirico, Sue Leone, Catherine Tarzia, Jennie Leone, and Rose DeFrank.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 22, from 3 - 6 PM at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown. The funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Church on Friday, October 23, at 10 AM with Fr. J. Michael Demo presiding. Masks and social distancing are required for admittance to the calling hours and the funeral mass. Burial will be private in Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to either St. Patrick’s Church, 123 S. Massey St. or Sacred Heart Foundation, 668 Thompson St., both in Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to Antonette’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
