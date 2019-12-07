CARTHAGE — Antonio “Tony” J. Avallone, 63, of Clarksville, NY, a Carthage native, passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019, at St. Peter’s Hospital, Albany, surrounded by his family.
Born December 22, 1955, the son of Joan K. (Huff) & Alfred P. Avallone, in Carthage. A 1974 graduate of Carthage Central High School, he joined the United States Navy in 1975. He served for five years as a Seabee (Construction Battalion) in Sicily, Puerto Rico and Guam. A marriage to Linda Steria in 1975 ended in divorce
After his honorable discharge from the Navy, Tony became an electrician. For the past 18 years, he was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 236, Albany. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the Electrical Workers Motorcycle Club. Tony is remembered as loving his family, especially the younger members; his grandchildren and great nephews and nieces. He is also remembered for making Suppli (rice balls) at family events. He enjoyed gardening and preserving his harvest.
Tony was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Alfred “Alfie” Avallone and a great grandchild.
He is survived by his children, Nickey Aubin of Black River, Nikki and Angie Avallone, both of Long, South Carolina, Jessica Avallone of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Jaclyn Scott of Troy, NY and Travis Scott of Nassau, NY, along with 15 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his siblings, Tamara Charette and James Avallone, both of Carthage, Cynthia Wright, Alexandria Bay, Robert Avallone, West Carthage and Mario and John Avallone, both of Harrisville, three aunts and several nephews, nieces and cousins.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the St. James Catholic Church, Carthage, with the Rev. Donald Robinson, Pastor, officiating. Burial will be in New St. James Cemetery, Carthage. Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage.
Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.