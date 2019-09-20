Antonio “Tony” Perfetto, age 91 of Farragut, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at NHC Farragut. He was born at home in Carthage, New York on April 11, 1928. He was a member of St John Neumann Catholic Church. Tony was a member of the First Infantry Division of the U. S. Army. He was a graduate of Clarkson University with a Civil Engineering Degree in 1952 and obtained his Professional Engineering License in 1957. Tony moved to Knoxville in 1977 and started Rouse Construction Company which he still owns. He officially retired March 31, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Ann Perfetto; brother, Leonard Perfetto; parents, Luigi (Louis) and Antoinetta Perfetto. Tony is survived by his children, Ronald Perfetto and wife, Jerri, Alayne Kyle and husband Kent, all of Knoxville, Joel Perfetto of Denver, CO.; grandchildren, twin granddaughters, Casey and Morgan Perfetto, grandson Antonio Perfetto, twin grandsons, Ryan and Erik Perfetto, Luke Perfetto, Matt, Kurtis and Jake Kyle; sister, Anna Garrett of Carthage, New York; several nieces and nephews. The family also thanks Christos Christopoulos and family for bring great neighbors. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday at St. John Neumann Catholic Church. Interment will follow in Lake View Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be designated to The University of Tennessee Medical Center Cancer Institute. Memorial gifts can be made online at utmedicalcenter.org/make-a-gift or mailed to The Development Office, University of Tennessee Medical Center, 2121 Medical Center Way, Suite 110, Knoxville, TN 37920.
Antonio “Tony” Perfetto
