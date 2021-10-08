Anzelma E. Mathieu, 89 of Lakeland, passed away October 2, 2021 peacefully following a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born October 27, 1931 to Michael and Stella Hetko of Watertown, NY. Anzelma was a homemaker that touched many lives with her energetic passion for life, family, friends and gardening. She is preceded in death by husband Gerald in 2011 and a son Joseph in 2017. Anzelma is survived by two daughters, Gloria Kirkpatrick (husband Tracy) of Lakeland; Stella Woods of Lakeland; and her son Jerry Mathieu of Clermont, FL; 4 grandchildren Sharon, Michael, Michele, Amanda; and four great grandsons. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer’s research.
Anzelma E. Mathieu
October 27, 1931 - October 2, 2021
