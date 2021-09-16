April Trembley, Watertown passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, September 12th. She was 61 years old.
The memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 18th at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Calling hours will be held prior to the service 12noon – 2:00pm at the funeral home.
April was born on April 13, 1960, the daughter to Larry and Avril Dresser Warner. She worked for several years as an LPN at the Carthage Area Hospital.
Surviving are her 2 sons, Justin Baker, Colorado; Jeremy Warner, Keeseville, NY; her mom, Avril Warner, Henderson Harbor; grandson, Benjamin Baker and granddaughter, Juniper Camp Baker.
She was predeceased by her father, Larry Warner and her sister Sharon Kratzer.
April enjoyed reading, cooking, animals, working in her garden and traveling with her mother.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the SPCA, 25056 Water St., Watertown, NY 13601 or the Rohde Community Center, 2 E. Church St., Adams, NY 13605.
Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
Arrangements are with Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
